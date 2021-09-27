Syntal Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.11. 16,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,362. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -42.15, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

