Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 510 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,625,000 after purchasing an additional 67,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 588,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,002,000 after purchasing an additional 166,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,775 shares of company stock valued at $110,429,884. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $320.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,603. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.86 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The company has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.82 and a 200-day moving average of $312.40.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

