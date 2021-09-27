Syntropy Market Capitalization Achieves $180.55 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $180.55 million and $1.17 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00128631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00043682 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

