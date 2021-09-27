T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $129.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

