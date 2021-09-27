Tael (WABI) Price Hits $0.0621

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $10.00, $34.91, $5.22 and $62.56.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00128500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011988 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00044036 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

