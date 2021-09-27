Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,234 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $99,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $343,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,446,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

TNDM stock opened at $123.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $130.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2,475.90 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,287 shares of company stock valued at $11,225,503. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

