Tapmydata (TAP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $25,451.00

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0727 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $962,115.32 and approximately $25,451.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.53 or 0.00365340 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002178 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.82 or 0.00945820 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.