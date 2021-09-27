TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Up to $7.21

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $7.49. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 48,595 shares traded.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.