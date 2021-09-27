Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $134.74. 1,708,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.77. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

