TELUS (T) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TELUS (TSE: T) recently:

9/14/2021 – TELUS had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/13/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – TELUS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

9/7/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – TELUS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$29.00.

8/3/2021 – TELUS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$24.00 to C$27.00.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$28.67 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of C$22.50 and a 12 month high of C$29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.34. The firm has a market cap of C$39.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76.

Get TELUS Co alerts:

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion. Research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.2566906 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.96%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.