Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,628 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Tempur Sealy International worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,207,000 after purchasing an additional 771,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,886,000 after purchasing an additional 399,271 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,751,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,827,000 after purchasing an additional 166,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 126,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,730 shares of company stock valued at $19,546,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.