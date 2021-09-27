Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,679,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247,098 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TME opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

