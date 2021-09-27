Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $276.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $83,406,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $58,853,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $51,611,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $24,753,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $10,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

