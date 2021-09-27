Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Tesco alerts:

TSCDY opened at $10.68 on Friday. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.