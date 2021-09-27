Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Position Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

TEVA opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

