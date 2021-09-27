TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

TSE TFII traded down C$0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching C$134.27. 370,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,345. The firm has a market cap of C$12.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$139.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$54.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$146.78.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.35, for a total value of C$4,300,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$597,065,062.11. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,712 shares of company stock worth $14,304,279.

TFII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.97.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

