The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. decreased their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,613,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,492,000 after purchasing an additional 53,984 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 3.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $952,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,320. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day moving average of $129.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

