The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $30.35. 2,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,645. The stock has a market cap of $205.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.