The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $30.35. 2,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,645. The stock has a market cap of $205.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

