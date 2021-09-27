The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,305,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 263,914 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $126,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 272.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 55,864 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 109.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,808 shares of company stock worth $40,144,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $125.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

