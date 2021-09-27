The Ensign Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group stock opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $54.17 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.03 million. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Ensign Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of The Ensign Group worth $23,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.