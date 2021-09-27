The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The ExOne posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XONE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 311,213 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The ExOne by 12.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,948,000 after purchasing an additional 301,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The ExOne by 756.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 279,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The ExOne by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 211,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The ExOne by 689.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 183,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

XONE opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. The ExOne has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $66.48.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

