The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GAB. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 470.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

GAB stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

