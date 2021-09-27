The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,894 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The GEO Group by 164.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 150,903 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 98.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,678,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 832,618 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush started coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The GEO Group stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

