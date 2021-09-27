The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,604,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after buying an additional 566,985 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 546,146 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 281,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 561,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after buying an additional 235,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTW opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $749.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.74 million. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

