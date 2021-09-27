The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 126,795 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,087,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 126,795 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $177,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,409,000 after buying an additional 1,085,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $89,216,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,669 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

Micron Technology stock opened at $74.05 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

