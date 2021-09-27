The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $189.15 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,903 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.68% of Synchrony Financial worth $189,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

