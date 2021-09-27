The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $205.28 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,831,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161,958 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FOX were worth $205,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $3,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of FOX by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658 over the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOX. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

