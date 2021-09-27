The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $221.66 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111,977 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Accenture worth $221,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $4,826,161 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $339.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.06 and its 200-day moving average is $301.44. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

