The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $248.76 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,828,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,182 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $248,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.95 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59.

