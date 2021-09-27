The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $271.05 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,367 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $271,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $445.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $445.52 and a 200-day moving average of $427.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $322.75 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.