The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 216,184 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,704,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,184 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Medtronic worth $335,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,775 shares of company stock worth $12,685,433. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $130.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.28 and its 200 day moving average is $126.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

