The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,950 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $297,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,319,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,454,000 after purchasing an additional 77,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $187.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.72. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $209.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

