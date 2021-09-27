The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Gap Up to $42.01

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.01, but opened at $43.61. The ODP shares last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 927 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get The ODP alerts:

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in The ODP by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The ODP by 2,651.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.