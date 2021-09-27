The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,969 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after buying an additional 130,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,692,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,584,000 after buying an additional 53,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $194.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.77. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,092 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

