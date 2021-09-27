The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.25. The Southern posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Southern by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 11.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 60,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 66,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,132. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern has a 52-week low of $52.53 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

