The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 3.6% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $66.73. 44,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,441. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.