The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.88 Billion

Analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report $18.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.67 billion. The Walt Disney reported sales of $14.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year sales of $67.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.75 billion to $69.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $88.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $176.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.47.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

