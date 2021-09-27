The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 1,805 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,805 ($23.58).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, with a total value of £17,820 ($23,281.94). Also, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,704.50 ($22.27) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,728.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,822.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The stock has a market cap of £4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,197.50 ($15.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

