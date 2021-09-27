Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $592.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $609.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.12. The stock has a market cap of $239.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $412.80 and a 12-month high of $616.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

