Thor Industries (THO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter.
Thor Industries stock opened at $109.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.35.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
