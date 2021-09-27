Thor Industries (THO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter.

Thor Industries stock opened at $109.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

