Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $105.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

