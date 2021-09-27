Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,396.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,418.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,355.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,146.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.