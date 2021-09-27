Tokes (TKS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 0% against the dollar. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tokes

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

