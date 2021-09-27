Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 85.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106,982 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TOL opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

