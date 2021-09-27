Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Position Reduced by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 42.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 152.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 43,854 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

TOL opened at $59.94 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

