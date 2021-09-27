Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TOU. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$47.50 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$44.50 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.46.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$43.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.90. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$15.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.13.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.73 per share, with a total value of C$168,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,821,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$297,558,985.30. Insiders purchased a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $562,731 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

