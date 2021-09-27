TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to report sales of $36.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $48.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $150.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.88 million to $151.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $147.00 million, with estimates ranging from $134.70 million to $159.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRTX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after buying an additional 314,387 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 395,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,440 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,664,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.96. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 362.16, a current ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.55%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

