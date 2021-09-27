Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to announce $2.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.93 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $12.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.73.

TSCO stock opened at $210.72 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $213.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. State Street Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

