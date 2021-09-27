TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,014.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,251,595 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.38.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $644.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.