TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1,014.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in TransDigm Group by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.38.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $644.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,251,595. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

